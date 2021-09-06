Govt procures record 89-mn tonnes of paddy for Rs 1.68 trn so far this year

-
ALSO READ
What did FCI do differently this season to push wheat procurement?
Centre's MSP hike 'deceit', not enough for farmers to recover cost: Cong
MGNREGA sees negligible increase in minimum wages in the time of Covid-19
G7 deal on minimum global corporate tax: Reason, likely impact explained
Govt hikes kharif MSP by up to Rs 452/quintal, maximum in pulses, oil seeds
-
The government has so far procured nearly 890 lakh tonnes of paddy, an all-time high, at MSP in the current marketing year ending September for around Rs 1.68 lakh crore.
This comes amid the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting for more than nine months over their demand for repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).
In a statement, the food ministry said the Centre has purchased 889.62 lakh tonnes of paddy till September 5 in the ongoing 2020-21 Kharif Marketing Season (KMS).
Food Corporation of India, the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, had purchased 764.39 lakh tonnes of paddy in the corresponding period of the previous marketing season.
This year's procurement includes 718.09 lakh tonnes of paddy grown in kharif (summer sown) season and 171.53 lakh tonnes in rabi (winter sown) season. Paddy is a major kharif crop, but it is also grown in rabi season.
"This (procurement) has benefitted about 130.47 lakh farmers from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1,67,960.77 crore," the statement said.
Paddy procurement has reached at all-time high level, surpassing previous high of 773.45 lakh tonnes in KMS 2019-20, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU