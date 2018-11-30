Govt puts curbs on gold dore imports, places it under restricted category

The government on Friday put the imports of dore in

"Import policy of dore is restricted," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

This means, now, an importer needs a license to import this commodity.

dore is a semi-pure alloy which is refined for further purification. Refined gold bars are manufactured from bar.

India, the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China, imports about 900 tonnes of gold a year.

In value terms, fell by about 43 per cent to $1.68 billion in October.

The imports mainly take care of demand of the jewellery industry.