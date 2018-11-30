Govt puts curbs on gold dore imports, places it under restricted category

-
ALSO READ
Thanks to refining industry, unrefined gold import surges to a new high
Gold imports at 7-month high in July as jewellers replenish stocks
Slash GST rate, bring down import duty on gold from 10%: Niti Aayog to Govt
Kerala floods: Gold demand to see big dent, old jewellery sales may rise
Festival brings little activity to gold market as price rally hits buying
-
The government on Friday put the imports of gold dore in restricted category.
"Import policy of gold dore is restricted," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
This means, now, an importer needs a license to import this commodity.
Gold dore is a semi-pure alloy which is refined for further purification. Refined gold bars are manufactured from gold dore bar.
India, the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China, imports about 900 tonnes of gold a year.
In value terms, gold imports fell by about 43 per cent to $1.68 billion in October.
The imports mainly take care of demand of the jewellery industry.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU