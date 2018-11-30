FPIs invested Rs 109.25 bn in equity, debt in November: Subhash Garg

-
Foreign investors have put in Rs 109.25 billion in equity and debt instruments in November, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said Friday.
"Foreign Portfolio Investors have returned to invest in equity and debt quite strongly in November. FPIs investment at (Rs) 47.86 billion in equity and (Rs) 61.39 billion in debt, together at (Rs) 109.25 billion, is the highest during the financial year," Garg tweeted.
He hoped that stronger flow will continue in the coming months. The recent inflows come after a net outflow of more than Rs 38,900 crore in October, which was the steepest withdrawal in nearly two years.
FPIs pulled out over Rs 210 billion from capital markets (both equity and debt) in September. Before that, they had put in Rs 75 billion in July and August.
