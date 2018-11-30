FPIs invested Rs 109.25 bn in equity, debt in November: Subhash Garg

Foreign investors have put in Rs 109.25 billion in and in November, Economic Affairs Secretary said Friday.

" have returned to invest in and debt quite strongly in November. FPIs investment at (Rs) 47.86 billion in and (Rs) 61.39 billion in debt, together at (Rs) 109.25 billion, is the highest during the financial year," Garg tweeted.

He hoped that stronger flow will continue in the coming months. The recent inflows come after a net outflow of more than Rs 38,900 crore in October, which was the steepest withdrawal in nearly two years.

FPIs pulled out over Rs 210 billion from capital markets (both equity and debt) in September. Before that, they had put in Rs 75 billion in July and August.