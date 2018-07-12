Govt sets up task force to identify items to reduce dependence on import

The government has set up a high-level task force under the chairmanship of P K Sinha to identify various items and policy interventions to reduce dependence on import, an official said.

The task force includes secretaries from departments of commerce, industrial policy and promotion, skill development, revenue, defence production, steel, petroleum, electronics and telecommunications.

It would suggest ways to cut of those items which can be manufactured or explored in the country, the official added.

The move assumes significance as India is heavily dependent on imports of several items such as oil, electronic hardware, machinery, ingredients for pharmaceuticals, gold and chemicals.

On an average, India's imports stand at around $450 billion per year.

In 2017-18, the inbound shipments grew about 20 per cent to $460 billion. during the last fiscal rose 25.47 per cent to $109.11 billion.

Although increase in imports of intermediates and raw materials reflects boost in economic activities, inbound shipments of final goods impact domestic manufacturers.

Trade experts have raised concerns over high dependence on pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs from At present, over 60 per cent of APIs are imported from

A trade expert said the government needs to focus on viable manufacturing to cut dependence.

"Focus should be on those sectors that have largest demand. A comprehensive industrial policy would help boost manufacturing," Professor Biswajit Dhar of (JNU) said.