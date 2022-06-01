Govt slashes base import price of palm oil; raises rate of soyoil

-
ALSO READ
Global edible oil markets simmer over shocking Indonesian ban on palm oil
India allows refined palm oil imports until Dec 2022 to cut prices
Indonesian palm oil export ban a concern but impact to be transitory: FMCGs
How much should India worry over Indonesian palm oil export ban?
India's February palm oil, sunflower oil imports drop month-on-month
-
India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, while raising the price of crude soyoil, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last week allowed duty free imports 2 million tonnes of soyoil.
Commodity New price in $ Old price in $
Crude palm oil 1,625 1,703
RBD palm oil 1,733 1,765
RBD palmolein 1,744 1,771
Crude soya oil 1,866 1,827
Gold 597 592
Silver 721 687
Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU