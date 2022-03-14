India's February palm oil, sunflower oil imports drop month-on-month

-
India's palm oil imports in February fell 18% from a month prior because of higher prices, while sunflower oil imports plunged 50% as supplies from the Black Sea region were disrupted after Russia invaded Ukraine, a leading trade body said on Monday.
India bought 454,794 tonnes of palm oil in February and 152,220 tonnes of sunflower oil, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
