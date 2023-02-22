Govt to auction 27 more coal mines starting February 27

The on Wednesday said that 27 would be put on sale in the next round of commercial mines starting from February 27.

The process for 141 coal and lignite mines was launched by the in November last year.

"After completion of technical evaluation, 27 which received more than one bid, will be put up for forward from Monday, February 27, 2023 onwards," the ministry said in a statement.

In a bid to familiarise bidders with the auction process, mock e-auction will be conducted on February 24.

According to the statement, the ministry launched the 6th round and 2nd attempt of 5th round of commercial auctions on November 3, 2022, which received unprecedented response from industry.

"96 bids were received for 36 coal mines, including participation from many first time bidders, reflecting the enthusiasm among the bidders and the positive sentiment about coal mining sector," it added.

