Govt trying to construct e-highway on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gadkari

The government is trying to construct a separate 'e-highway' on the 1,300-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai where trucks and buses can ply at a speed of 120 km per hour, Road Transport and Highway Minister said on Thursday.

Replying to a query during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gadkari said the step is expected to bring logistics cost down by 70 per cent.

"We are trying to build 'e-highway' on the 1,300-km highway between Delhi and Mumbai," he said.

The minister, however, added that no final decision has been taken on this.

Gadkari said has used this technology and built a similar road in Germany.

"Buses and trucks can ply on this e-highway at a speed of 120 kmph and will bring down the logistics cost by 70 per cent," he added.

Replying to another question, the minister said Rs 60,000 crore has been spent on constructing roads like Dwarka Expressway, the eastern and the western express bypass which will reduce air pollution in Delhi.

