Govt trying to construct e-highway on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Rs 7 trillion being spent on green highways, says Union Minister Gadkari
Ultimate ownership of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will remain with NHAI
Delhi, Mumbai Expressway to be ready by 2022, says Nitin Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 694 cr logistics park in Assam
-
The government is trying to construct a separate 'e-highway' on the 1,300-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway where trucks and buses can ply at a speed of 120 km per hour, Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
Replying to a query during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gadkari said the step is expected to bring logistics cost down by 70 per cent.
"We are trying to build 'e-highway' on the 1,300-km highway between Delhi and Mumbai," he said.
The minister, however, added that no final decision has been taken on this.
Gadkari said Siemens has used this technology and built a similar road in Germany.
"Buses and trucks can ply on this e-highway at a speed of 120 kmph and will bring down the logistics cost by 70 per cent," he added.
Replying to another question, the minister said Rs 60,000 crore has been spent on constructing roads like Dwarka Expressway, the eastern and the western express bypass which will reduce air pollution in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU