Govt will act against officials involved in illegal hiring: Arunachal CM

-
ALSO READ
UP follows Centre, will set up single hiring agency for all govt jobs
Hiring to bounce back as most organisations lifted freeze: Naukri.com
Employers keen on hiring freshers across job roles: TeamLease report
Probe on after families allege 5 men kidnapped by China Army from Arunachal
India Inc on recovery path; 53% firms to raise headcount in 2021: Report
-
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister
Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the government will take appropriate action against officials involved in the alleged illegal appointment in the Education department.
Responding to a question by senior Congress member Ninong Ering on appointment of teachers and other posts in the department without conducting any interview, Khandu asserted that all such appointment would be cancelled if proved.
He said the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), was created to check corrupt practices in recruitment process.
Raising the question Ering asked the government as to why the APSSB was not informed about such appointments and want to know the total number of teachers and multi-tasking staff (MTS) appointed without interview by the department.
Education Minister Taba Tedir while denying such appointments informed the House that the department on complaint from Ering had initiated a departmental enquiry, report of which would be available soon.
"After establishment of the APSSB, no appointments have been made by the department," the minister added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU