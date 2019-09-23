Govt working on measures to make steel sector 'globally competitive'

JUST IN
Despite short-term challenges and the current slowdown, it is believed that India's long-term growth story remains intact, the ministry added

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Sunday said it was working on various fronts to make the Indian steel sector vibrant, efficient, investor-friendly and globally competitive.

In this regard, the steel ministry is organising ‘Chintan Shivir’, in the presence of Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, with the theme to "make the sector vibrant, efficient and globally competitive", the steel ministry said in a statement.

Despite short-term challenges and the current slowdown, it is believed that India's long-term growth story remains intact, the ministry added.

This growth must be backed by the steel sector by making the industry principally and fundamentally stronger, it

further said.
