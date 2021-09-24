Govt will mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
India to allow ethanol-based 'flex engines' in vehicles: Gadkari
Focus on rollout of flex-fuel vehicles in a year: Gadkari to automakers
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Exports, ethanol boost to increase sugar mill margins up to 100 bps: Report
Competition among auto cos address issue of vehicle scrapping sops: Gadkari
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said he would issue an order in the next three to four months making it mandatory for the carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles.
He said he wishes to see the country get rid of petrol and diesel consumption in his lifetime by switching to locally-produced ethanol.
The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a flyover in Pune, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present.
"I am going to issue an order in the next three to four months, in which carmakers - from BMW, Mercedes to TATA and Mahindra - will be asked to make flex engines," he said.
Gadkari said he has asked Bajaj and TVS companies to introduce flex engines in their vehicles, and also instructed them not to approach him until and unless they do so.
Flex fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.
"I have a wish. I would like to stop the petrol and diesel use in the country in my lifetime and our farmers can give the alternative to this in the form of ethanol," he said.
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated three ethanol pumps in Pune.
"I would like to ask you (Ajit Pawar) to take up the work of setting up multiple ethanol pumps in Pune as well as in western Maharashtra districts as it would help farmers and the sugar industry," he said.
Gadkari said Pune city has become very congested and there was a need for its decentralisation.
"I would like to appeal Ajit Pawar to make Pune's air, water and sound pollution-free. I am constructing an expressway on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. I would like to ask to buy land on both sides of the road and set up a new Pune city and connect it with the Metro rail and trains. Decentralisation is needed to get rid of congestion, traffic issue, and pollution," he added.
Referring to Pawar's speech in which he raised the issue of landowners demanding Rs 18 crore per acre compensation against the acquisition of their land for various road widening projects in the state, Gadkari said if we pay so much, how can the infrastructure, like stations and bus stands, be built.
"My secretary told me that this (kind of compensation) is exaggerated. He stopped all the work in Maharashtra by stating that we cannot do this with such kind of compensation. I am thankful that Pawar has promised to find a solution to this issue," he said.
The Union minister also batted for adopting a low-cost broad gauge metro line to connect Pune with other western Maharashtra districts, and proposed to rope in private travel operators to operate them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU