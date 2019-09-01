GST collection falls below Rs 1 trillion in August: Govt data

India's gross collections slipped below Rs 1 trillion to Rs 98,202 crore in August, according to official data released on Sunday.

Gross revenue collections from the (GST) in July stood at Rs 1.02 trillion.

The August 2019 mop-up was, however, 4.5 per cent higher than the Rs 93,960 crore collected in the same month last year.

This is the second time during this year that the revenue collection from the has slipped below the Rs 1-trillion mark. First, it happened in June when the collection was Rs 99,939 crore.

Central collections stood at Rs 17,733 crore, State GST Rs 24,239 crore, and Integrated GST Rs 48,958 crore (including Rs 24,818 crore collected on imports) during August this year, a statement said.