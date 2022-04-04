GST Council did not recommend reducing GST on health insurance: FM

-
ALSO READ
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
Risky business: Climate change turns up the heat on insurers, policyholders
IRDAI needs young CEO, abolish licence permit raj: Experts
-
The GST Council has not recommended reduction of the 18 per cent GST rate on health insurance schemes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament on Monday.
At present, GST on health insurance services is levied at a standard rate of 18 per cent.
"Health insurance, like majority of other taxable supplies, is standard rated at 18 per cent. In pre-GST regime also, health insurance was standard rated," Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
"A significant relief in GST has been provided by way of exemption to above stated insurance schemes catering to economically weaker sections of the society and differently abled. Further, healthcare services are also exempt from GST."
Health insurance schemes catering to the needs of economically weaker sections of the society and differently abled, such as the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, the Universal Health Insurance Scheme, the Jan Argoya Bima Policy, and the Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme are fully exempt from GST.
According to Sitharaman, representations to reduce the GST on health insurance were placed before the Council in its 31st meeting held on December 22, 2018 and in its 37th meeting held on September 20, 2019.
"GST Council did not make recommendation for reduction of GST," she added.
--IANS
rv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU