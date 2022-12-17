GST Council meet: Council agrees to decriminalise certain offences

The Council on Saturday agreed to decriminalise certain offences and doubled the threshold for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said.

The Council could decide on only 8 out of the 15 agenda items due to paucity of time, Finance Minister said, adding the items not considered included one pertaining to setting up of appellate tribunals for .

The issue of mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses could also not be taken up.

Malhotra said on online gaming and casinos was not discussed as the report of a Group of Ministers (GoM), chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on the issue submitted its report only a couple of days back.

The report of the GoM was not even circulated to GST Council members, he added.

He further said the Council agreed to raise the threshold of launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore from the present Rs 1 crore.

Also, the GST on husk of pulses was reduced to nil from 5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)