GST Council to discuss ease of filing returns, rate reduction on July 21

The Council will discuss ease of filing returns, ease of assessment and may also consider further rationalisation of tax rates in its upcoming meeting on July 21, said on Thursday.

He said the (GST) Council had been responsive to industry demands and it will take the final call on further tax rate rationalisation based on achieving the right balance with revenue.

"The Council has already reduced rates on 328 items... there may be further rate reduction where there is a meritorious reason. It has to be in balance with revenue consideration," Goyal told reporters here.

According to the government data, revenue collection under in June crossed Rs 950 bn, higher than the average monthly collection of Rs 898.8 bn during 2017-18.

During the upcoming meeting, the Council is also expected to take a call on the simplified return filing process based on recommendations of the committee headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister

Finance Secretary had earlier said that GST had now entered a "smooth phase" with good tax compliance and that the priority of the government would now be simplification of tax return forms.