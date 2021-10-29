HAL delivers the 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A -18 Super Hornet

-
ALSO READ
The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO: How to rebuild sales
India allows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to fly 30 months after global ban
Boeing 777 held by Dutch sold; insolvency process to close now: Jet Airways
New Boeing 787 Dreamliners may not be delivered till late October: Report
Navy weighs ordering more P-8Is as Boeing nears end of delivery
-
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has delivered the 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.
Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said it has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last ten years.
"HAL has a long-standing partnership with Boeing and we look forward to strengthening our association on military and civil programmes. We are prepared to collaborate with Boeing to boost manufacturing under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Make in India programmes," HAL CMD R Madhavan said.
"We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner. This partnership is a testimony to the world class capability of our industrial partners in the country," President, Boeing India, Salil Gupte, was quoted as saying in an HAL statement on Friday.
HAL said its Aircraft Division has been a trusted supplier to Boeing for the last three decades. The Division has supplied various aero-structures for Boeing's military and civil programmes such as the B757 Over-wing Exit Doors, 777 Up-lock Box, F/A-18 Wire Harness and F/A-18 Gun Bay Door, it was stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU