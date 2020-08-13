JUST IN
Happy that govt announced long-awaited taxation reform, says VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the "long-awaited" taxation reform announced by the government would lead to greater compliance of tax laws

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In a major overhaul of tax administration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled faceless tax assessment and appeals to reduce the scope for corruption and overreach by officials, and said a taxpayers' charter is being implemented to ensure a free, fair and transparent tax environment.

"Happy that government announced the long-awaited taxation reform to promote transparency, remove discretion and reward honest taxpayer," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

He said as mentioned by Prime Minister Modi, the need of the hour is to make the taxation system "painless, seamless and faceless".

"I am sure that the sincere implementation of such people-friendly measures would lead to greater compliance of tax laws," the vice president said.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 16:31 IST

