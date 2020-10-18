HC notice to revenue dept over faceless appeals, lists matter for Dec 15

-
The Delhi high court issued notice to the revenue department over the faceless appeals scheme today, in response to a writ petition seeking grant of personal virtual healing to all taxpayers under the scheme.
The petition highlighted that the right of giving virtual hearing is at the discretion of income tax officials in terms of the scheme.
The petition prays that the scheme be declared discriminatory, arbitrary and illegal to the extent that it subjects virtual hearing at the approval of the income tax officials.
The court has listed the matter for December 15.
