Healthy FDI inflow confirms preferred investment status of India: CII

-
ALSO READ
44 firms given FDI nod to jointly produce defence items with foreign cos
FDI into India increases 37% to $43.85 billion during Apri-Nov 2020
FDI changes fully compliant with India's WTO commitments: Parkash
India's FDI inflow in April-Dec 2020 surges 22% to $67.5 billion
Govt considers easing rules to attract FDI in construction sector: Report
-
Healthy flow of FDI into the country corroborates India's status as a preferred investment destination among global investors, industry chamber CII said on Tuesday.
Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country grew 19 per cent to USD 59.64 billion during 2020-21. Total FDI including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 10 per cent to the highest ever at USD 81.72 billion during the last fiscal year.
"Despite a very challenging backdrop to the year, the strong performance by FDI flows corroborates India's status as a preferred investment destination among global investors," it said.
The government's continuous thrust to keep the reforms' momentum intact by delineating significant policy measures last year in the areas of liberalizing FDI norms in many more sectors, streamlining ease of doing business reforms, among others has reinforced the faith of global investors in India's growth story, it added.
"This will certainly assist in a swift bounce back of the economy from a pandemic-induced slowdown we saw in the last fiscal year, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU