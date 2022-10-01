JUST IN
Monsoon season ends on a high, India records 6% surplus rain: IMD
MeitY to revamp 46-yr-old National Informatics Centre, make 'future-ready'
Higher rates to hit real estate and infrastructure projects, say experts
Residential sales might see a slowdown as RBI hikes repo rate: Experts
UP, Gujarat, MP may be next to get Centre's grant for laying fibre cables
RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 3-year high; FY23 GDP forecast cut to 7%
Delhi govt earns Rs 768 crore revenue in one month under old excise policy
Total govt liabilities rise to Rs 146 trn in Q1: Finance ministry report
RBI's rate hike to increase EMIs; equity, forex markets give thumbs up
Housing sales witness 41% rise YoY in July-September: Anarock report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Residential sales might see a slowdown as RBI hikes repo rate: Experts
MeitY to revamp 46-yr-old National Informatics Centre, make 'future-ready'
Business Standard

Higher rates to hit real estate and infrastructure projects, say experts

Worried that the rising rates will hit new projects, CEOs said new loans will cost more this increasing the cost of projects

Topics
Indian Economy | Inflation | Real Estate

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Infrastructure

The CEOs of the Indian infrastructure and real estate are worried that the rising rates will hit demand for new loans this hitting their businesses.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 00:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.