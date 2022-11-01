Himachal's high debt-GSDP ratio makes poll freebies promises a tough task

Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12 for 68 legislative assembly seats to choose its next government. Regardless of the state's assembly size, the upcoming elections have much at stake for both Congress and the ruling BJP, as a third force is also trying to make its presence felt. Whether the tradition of alternate rule between Congress and BJP break this time, or will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) make a mark in another Indian state remains to be seen as the state is just 11 days away from elections.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 07:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU