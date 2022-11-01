JUST IN
Why FATF removing Pakistan from 'grey list' has miffed India so much
Has India's outlook towards GM changed or is it just a flash in the pan?
Himachal's high debt-GSDP ratio makes poll freebies promises a tough task
Registration of electric passenger, motor vehicles doubles this year
Customs, excise mop-up likely to see Rs 1-trillion shortfall in FY23
Global employment growth to fall 'significantly' in Q4, says ILO
Maharashtra bags around Rs 500-crore electronics cluster project
Growth of core sector output recovers to 3-month high in September
EPFO relaxes withdrawal of accumulations norms for EPS-95 subscribers
India continues with Russian oil buys, cuts shipments from Saudi
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Registration of electric passenger, motor vehicles doubles this year
Business Standard

Himachal's high debt-GSDP ratio makes poll freebies promises a tough task

Though comparatively prosperous than other Indian states, Himachal has a huge debt-GSDP ratio

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Assembly elections | BJP

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

himachal pradesh

Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12 for 68 legislative assembly seats to choose its next government. Regardless of the state's assembly size, the upcoming elections have much at stake for both Congress and the ruling BJP, as a third force is also trying to make its presence felt. Whether the tradition of alternate rule between Congress and BJP break this time, or will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) make a mark in another Indian state remains to be seen as the state is just 11 days away from elections.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 07:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.