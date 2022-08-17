Housing Scheme 2021: DDA plans 'mini draw' of waitlisted applicants in Sept

-
The DDA is planning a “mini draw” of lots for waitlisted applicants of its Special Housing Scheme 2021 in September, officials said on Tuesday.
The Delhi Development Authority in December last year had launched the new special housing scheme with a little over 18,000 flats on offer, all units being drawn from its old inventory.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the DDA said it is planning a “mini draw” of lots for waitlisted applicants of its Special Housing Scheme 2021 in September.
Such applicants are “requested to deposit the registration money” during August 16 and September 15, it said.
Payment is to be made via RTGS/NEFT mode, and payment made through any other mode “will not be entertained”, according to the notice.
The DDA on April 18 had conducted a draw of lots for the its Special Housing Scheme, 2021 for applicants.
The draw for the allotment of flats, which was live streamed for general public, was done based on “Random Number Generation System” and held under the supervision of three independent observers headed by a retired judge of high court and senior officers of DDA.
“DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants have deposited requisite registration fee, although around 22,100 got themselves registered.
The 18,335 flats of different categories, are located at Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places.
