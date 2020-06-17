JUST IN
Beijing-based AIIB clears $ 750 mn loan to India for coronavirus response
How a resilient realty sector could stymie govt's low-cost housing plan

It will be difficult to provide such housing close to industrial estates due to paucity of land; only option is to buy land close to cities from realtors, giving them an opportunity to make a killing

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

There is hardly any bad news from the real estate sector despite the Covid-19 pandemic. That is, however, bad news for a government that is planning to offer large-scale housing to workers in cities, once they return to work.

In a rare acknowledgement of frustration, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal advised realtors to sell their projects at reduced prices. "You can be stuck with inventory and default or get rid of whatever you quoted at high prices. Consider it a bad decision and move ahead," he told realtors at a webinar early this month. But his suggestion was ...

First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 13:28 IST

