I-T dept issues 3 email IDs for grievances under faceless assessment scheme

The Income Tax (I-T) department on Saturday notified three official email IDs for taxpayers to register grievances under the faceless or e-assessment scheme.
The department issued a message on its official Twitter handle saying: "In a move aimed to further improve taxpayer services in alignment with the Taxpayers' Charter, the Income Tax Department creates dedicated e-mail ids for registering grievances in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme."
It said grievances can be furnished under three separate email IDs created for the purpose.
"For faceless assessments: samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in; For faceless penalty: samadhan.faceless.penalty@incometax.gov.in; For faceless appeals: samadhan.faceless.appeal@incometax.gov.in," the department said.
Under the faceless assessment system, a taxpayer or an assessee is not required to visit an I-T department office or meet a department official for income tax-related businesses.
A central electronic-based system picks up tax returns for scrutiny based on risk parameters and mismatches, and then allots them randomly to a team of IT officers in any city. The scrutiny by these officers are stated to be reviewed by officers at another randomly selected location.
The scheme was launched by the Union government in 2019.
