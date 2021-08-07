Will handhold startups, artisans for entry into field of exports: FIEO

-
Apex trade promotion body FIEO on Saturday said it will handhold startups, artisans and farmers to facilitate their entry into the field of exports and engage with Indian diaspora to boost the country's outbound shipments.
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also said support of the government will help in achieving USD 400 billion exports target during the current fiscal.
"Exporters will handhold startups, artisans and farmers to enter into the field of exports to have a mutually beneficial relationship," FIEO President A Sakthivel said.
The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said it has set up an ambitious target of raising exports of the sector to USD 44 billion in 2021-22.
Colin Shah, chairman, GJEPC, said the sector will work to play a positive role in achieving the USD 400 billion target.
"There is an increasing recovery firming up at several export destinations including the US and Europe. We have a tremendous local network, and it is a great phase to extract potential for the benefit of our economy," Shah said.
He said the council has appealed to the government to bring in policy reforms that would make the sector competitive on the global front.
"We have requested them to further the ease of doing business, provide adequate financial support through banks, rationalisation of taxation and SEZ policies to make this sector a hub for FDI and manufacturing outsourcing by the world. This support will help bring India at par with our competitors such as China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Turkey," he added.
