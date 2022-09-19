IFC MD Diop meets FM Sitharaman, discusses lending opportunities in India

Finance Minister on Monday met (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop and discussed increasing opportunities in .

IFC is the private sector funding arm of the World Bank.

She reiterated India's expectation of a rise in IFC's to to USD 2-2.5 billion in the next 1-2 years and USD 3-3.5 billion in next 3-4 years, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

"Mr @Diop_IFC shared the sentiment of IFC's expansion into & stated that IFC would adopt a proactive approach to enhance #investment in India and extend financing to MSMEs to enable capacity building to supplement India's effort to become a manufacturing hub," another tweet said.

He further emphasised the potential of looking into sub-national financing for sustainable growth, and mobilise financing for women entrepreneurs.

