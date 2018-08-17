Income tax collection at record Rs 10.03 trn during 2017-18: CBDT

collection in the country stood at a record Rs 10.03 trillion during 2017-18, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said.

Addressing a two-day conference of Administrators of Eastern Zone here, Shabri Bhattasali, Member of said that during 2017-18, a record number of 69.2 million returns were filed, which was 13.1 million more than 56.1 million returns filed in 2016-17.

The Department added 10.6 million new return filers during 2017-18 and aims to add 12.5 million new filers for the current year. In the North East region, this number was 189,000, she said.

L C Joshi Ranee, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region, said that Rs 70.97 billion was collected from the region during 2017-18.

This is 16.7 per cent higher than Rs 60.82 billion collected in the preceding year, Ranee said.

He said the target in the region for 2018-19 has been fixed at Rs 83.57 billion, 17.75 per cent more than last years collection.

Stating that the department is committed to meet the target tax collection, increase taxpayer base and deliver superior services, 'Aaykar Seva Kendras' have already been opened in 22 out of 29 stations in NER.

New offices are being opened in far-flung areas to deliver taxpayer services, he added.