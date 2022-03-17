India adds 1.2 GW open access solar capacity in 2021: Mercom India

-
ALSO READ
India adds record 1,700 megawatt rooftop solar capacity in 2021: Mercom
India adds record 10 gigawatt solar capacity in 2021: Mercom report
Solar open access installation rises 2-fold to 307 MW in July-Sept: Report
Haryana is leading state in solar pumps installation: Manohar Lal Khattar
EESL targets installation of 1.6 cr more 'smart LED' streetlights by 2024
-
India's solar open access installations witnessed a sharp growth during 2021 with the country adding 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of open access solar capacity during the year, according to Mercom India.
The country had installed 383 megawatt (MW) of open access solar capacity in 2020, the research firm said.
Solar power through Open Access is an arrangement where a power producer establishes a solar power plant and signs a medium/long-term power purchase agreement with a consumer.
As of December 2021, the cumulative installed solar capacity in the open access market was over 5 GW, the report titled 'Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report Annual 2021' said.
According to the report, Uttar Pradesh topped in installation of open access solar capacities in 2021, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The top five states made up for 80 per cent of the total installations during the year.
"Mitigating carbon footprint, reducing the cost of power, renewable power purchase obligations, and RE100 initiatives, the list of reasons for commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers to go green is piling up.
"The demand for open access solar is growing, it is reflected in the robust pipeline of projects," said Priya Sanjay, Managing Director at Mercom India.
A subsidiary of US-based Mercom Capital Group, Mercom Communications India is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU