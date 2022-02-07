India, ASEAN can develop entire ecosystem for renewable energy: R K Singh

-
-
Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Monday said India and ASEAN together can develop the entire ecosystem for renewable energy (RE) and explore the joint initiative for building RE manufacturing hubs in the region.
At the ASEAN-India High-Level Conference on Renewable Energy, in his keynote address, Singh said India and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) can work together to develop an entire ecosystem for renewables that promotes knowledge sharing, capacity building and technical assistance; and also explore joint initiatives for the development of renewable energy manufacturing hubs in the region.
The ASEAN-India High-Level Conference on Renewable Energy, being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of External Affairs of Government of India on February 7-8, 2022, commenced on Monday.
The High-Level Conference, over a period of two days, will focus on the theme: 'Experience and Innovations for Integrated Renewables Market'.
Singh applauded ASEAN efforts to achieve the development of an ASEAN Power Grid and said India foresees opportunities to expand this grid integration beyond ASEAN to the Indian sub-continent in line with the 'One Sun-One World-One Grid' initiative.
The minister congratulated Indonesia for taking over the presidency of G20 in 2022 and said India will work closely with the Indonesian Presidency on facilitating as well as accelerating the global energy transition.
He reiterated India's commitment to work together with ASEAN to establish a strong relationship in the renewables sector based on the foundation of historical and cultural ties between ASEAN and India.
All ministerial participants, in their addresses, acknowledged the threat posed by climate change and reiterated their intention to transition to renewables to build a sustainable future.
The ministers stressed the need for further strengthening of India-ASEAN cooperation in the renewable sector and looked forward to the conference to identify concrete areas and initiatives in this regard.
The ASEAN-India High-Level Conference will feature five technical sessions, which would facilitate peer-to-peer discussions between experts from India and ASEAN on themes of mutual interest.
The sessions will also offer global audiences including policymakers, professionals, academia and students from around the world a peek into India-ASEAN plans for taking their cooperation in renewables forward.
