India-Egypt MoU on cultural cooperation signed for five years: Govt

The MoU was signed to strengthen the cultural ties with Egypt

Topics
India-Egypt | agricultural sector | Culture Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deals, mergers,
For continued cultural cooperation, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for a period of five years, the Union Culture Ministry said in a statement on Friday

The pact on cultural cooperation signed between India and Egypt will entail a range of activities being hosted in both the countries, including in the fields of music, dance, theatre, library and research and documentation.

For continued cultural cooperation, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for a period of five years, the Union Culture Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The MoU was signed and exchanged on January 25 by Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and Arab Republic of Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, it said.

"Both countries look forward to witness a host of cultural activities happening in due course in the realm of music, dance, theatre, literature, library, organising festivals in respective countries and research and documentation, etc," the statement said.

The MoU was signed to strengthen the cultural ties with Egypt.

Reddy had participated in the delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Modi and President Sisi on the occasion of celebration of India's 74th Republic Day, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 19:47 IST

