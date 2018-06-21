India hits back at US with higher import duties on farm, steel products

-
ALSO READ
Won't hesitate to fight back if US escalates trade war, warns China
Trump sets tariff on steel, aluminium imports, provokes global trade war
China seeks WTO dispute resolution with US over steel, aluminum tariffs
EU, Japan seek exemptions from Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum
India takes US to WTO's safeguard committee on steel, aluminium duties
-
India increased duties on a slew of farm products, steel and iron imported from the United States, a government notice said, joining the European Union and China in retaliatory action against President Donald Trump's tariff hikes on steel and aluminium.
India's move came a day after the EU's decision to charge higher import duties on a range of US products.
In tariff rates issued late on Wednesday, India's commerce ministry named some varieties of apples, almonds, chickpeas, lentils, walnuts and artemia that would carry higher import taxes. Most of these are purchased from the United States.
India also raised duties on some grades of iron and steel products. Last month, India launched a complaint at the World Trade Organisation against the United States over the steel and aluminium duties after it failed to win an exemption.
It also gave a list of products to the WTO that it said could incur higher tariffs.
An official from the steel ministry said at the time that the new tariffs were intended to show displeasure at the US action. Some of the new Indian rates will take effect immediately while the others would go into force on August 4.
Rising trade tensions between the United States and some major economies have threatened to derail global growth.
China on Thursday warned that the interests of US workers and farmers will be hurt by Washington's intent to impose higher tariffs on some imported products.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU