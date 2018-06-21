India hits back at US with higher import duties on farm, steel products

increased duties on a slew of farm products, and iron imported from the United States, a government notice said, joining the and China in retaliatory action against President Donald Trump's tariff hikes on and aluminium.

India's move came a day after the EU's decision to charge higher on a range of US products.

In tariff rates issued late on Wednesday, India's named some varieties of apples, almonds, chickpeas, lentils, walnuts and artemia that would carry higher import taxes. Most of these are purchased from the

also raised duties on some grades of iron and products. Last month, launched a complaint at the World Trade Organisation against the over the steel and aluminium duties after it failed to win an exemption.

It also gave a list of products to the that it said could incur

An official from the steel ministry said at the time that the new tariffs were intended to show displeasure at the US action. Some of the new Indian rates will take effect immediately while the others would go into force on August 4.

Rising trade tensions between the and some major economies have threatened to derail global growth.

China on Thursday warned that the interests of US workers and farmers will be hurt by Washington's intent to impose on some imported products.