India honoured to be at forefront of popularising millets: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Govt improved rural, coastal connectivity to bolster farmer markets: Modi
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Modi targets Rahul over 'north-south' remarks, lashes out at Narayanasamy
Gujarat civic polls: Modi says results show people's faith development
Brahmaputra not just a river but manifestation of Assam's diversity: Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to countries which joined India in the UN General Assembly as the organisation adopted by consensus a resolution declaring 2023 the International Year of Millets.
The resolution was initiated by India with Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia and Senegal and was co-sponsored by over 70 nations. It is aimed at raising awareness about the health benefits of the grain and its suitability for cultivation under changing climatic conditions.
"India is honoured to be at the forefront of popularising Millets, whose consumption furthers nutrition, food security and welfare of farmers. This also offers research and innovation opportunities for agriculture scientists and start-up communities," Modi tweeted.
"Gratitude to all the nations who initiated and co-sponsored the resolution on International Year of Millets at the @UN. Distinguished delegates were also served delicious Millet Murukku! This is one snack I also relish and urge all of you to try it as well," he said.
While millet cultivation has been historically widespread, its production is declining in many countries. There is an urgent need to promote the nutritional and ecological benefit of millets to consumers, producers, and decision-makers, to improve production efficiencies, research, and development investments and food sector linkages, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU