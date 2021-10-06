India in last stage of finalising details on global minimum tax: FM

-
ALSO READ
G20: Sitharaman emphasises on role of technology in fighting climate change
India takes fiscal steps for better environmental results: FM at G20 meet
G20 agriculture ministers commit to better ensure sustainable food systems
G7 deal on minimum global corporate tax: Reason, likely impact explained
Piyush Goyal appointed as India's Sherpa for G20 meet
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India is "very close" to arriving at the specifics of the two-pillar taxation proposition at the G20 and is in the last stage of finalising the details.
A total of 130 countries had in July agreed to a overhaul of global tax norms to ensure that multinationals pay taxes wherever they operate and at a minimum 15 per cent rate. The Finance Ministry had then said that some significant issues including share of profit allocation and scope of subject to tax rules are yet to be addressed and a 'consensus agreement' is expected by October after working out the technical details of the proposal.
The proposed two-pillar solution consists of two components - Pillar One which is about reallocation of additional share of profit to the market jurisdictions and Pillar Two consisting of minimum tax and subject to tax rules.
Speaking at the ICRIER's Annual International G20 Conference, Sitharaman said the two-pillar solution of international taxation issue will reach an advanced implementation stage which India will have to pilot.
"At this stage, we are very close to arriving at something in terms of the specifics of the two-pillar proposition. We already had a conversation and agreed to a framework... We are in the last stages of finalising the details. So I won't think it is time appropriate for me to spell the details of what we are agreeing on but these are the things on which the conversation is ongoing," Sitharaman said.
The finance ministers of G-20 countries are scheduled to meet on October 13 in Washington.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU