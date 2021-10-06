Cabinet approves Rs 4,445-cr PM MITRA Yojana to set up 7 mega textile parks

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore in the next five years.
Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal informed about the decision after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the move will provide 7 lakh direct and 14 lakh indirect jobs.
The minister also informed that 10 states have already shown interest.
The PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and the central government in PPP mode.
