Cabinet approves Rs 4,445-cr PM MITRA Yojana to set up 7 mega textile parks

The Union on Wednesday approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore in the next five years.

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal informed about the decision after the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the move will provide 7 lakh direct and 14 lakh indirect jobs.

The minister also informed that 10 states have already shown interest.

The PM MITRA will be developed by a special purpose vehicle owned by state governments and the central government in PPP mode.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)