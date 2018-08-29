India Inc capex grows, but revival in investment cycle unlikely; here's why

A look at the headline numbers on capital spending by some of corporate India’s largest firms suggests that a revival in the investment cycle may well be underway. At the aggregate level, capital spending by some of India Inc’s larger firms rose to a staggering Rs 4.63 trillion at the end of 2017-18, up from Rs 3.47 trillion in 2016-17.

However, a closer look at the underlying data reveals that much of the capex in FY18 is driven by a single firm – Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). In the last three years, RIL has spent roughly Rs 3.31 trillion on capex. The ...