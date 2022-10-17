India likely to produce 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2022-23: Report

JUST IN
India is expected to produce around 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that began on Oct 1, a leading industry body said on Monday

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

India is expected to produce around 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that began on Oct. 1, a leading industry body said on Monday.

India, world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil, churned out around 35.8 million tonnes of the sweetener in the 2021-22 season, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 16:08 IST

