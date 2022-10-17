JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi to release 12th installment under PM-KISAN scheme today
Wait for India-UK free trade agreement likely to extend until mid-2023
India will achieve $2 trillion export target by 2030: Piyush Goyal
Opposition slams FM Sitharaman's remark that rupee has not weakened
Rs 25 trn in Jan Dhan accounts, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy
PM to bring together 13,500 farmers, 1,500 agri startups on one platform
India's G20 presidency: What this means for the country's place in world
Kharif arrivals likely to dampen food prices, but downside limited
India may attract $475 bn in FDI over next five years: CII-EY survey
'Salary in certain sectors to reach pre-pandemic level by fiscal-end'
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
PM Narendra Modi to release 12th installment under PM-KISAN scheme today
Business Standard

PM Modi to distribute Ayushman cards under PMJAY-MA Yojana in Gujarat

To provide coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitalization without any cap on family size or age, PM Modi will distribute Ayushman cards today

Topics
Narendra Modi | PMJAY | Gujarat

ANI  General News 

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Photo: ANI

With the aim to provide coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year, for primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitalization without any cap on the family size and age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the distribution of PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat today.

The distribution will be done via video conferencing at 4 PM.

With the launch of the AB-PMJAY, Gujarat integrated MA / MAV Yojana with the AB-PM-JAY scheme in 2019 with the name PMJAY-MA Yojana and the beneficiaries under MA/MAV and AB-PMJAY became eligible for co-branded PMJAY-MA cards.

During the programme, Prime Minister will kickstart the distribution of these cards, after which printed 50 lakh coloured Ayushman cards will be distributed to all the beneficiaries across Gujarat, at their doorstep, by National Health Authority empanelled agencies after doing e-KYC of beneficiaries.

The "Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA)" scheme in 2012 was started by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime Minister to protect poor citizens from the catastrophic costs of medical treatment and illness.

In the year 2014, ''MA'' Yojana was extended to cover those families who are having an annual income limit of Rs. 4 lakh. Later, this scheme was extended to several other groups as well. The scheme was rebranded as Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) Yojana.

With the launch of the AB-PMJAY, Gujarat integrated MA / MAV Yojana with the AB-PM-JAY scheme in 2019 with the name PMJAY-MA Yojana and the beneficiaries under MA/MAV and AB-PMJAY became eligible for co-branded PMJAY-MA cards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 10:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.