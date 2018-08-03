India looking to set up LNG import terminal in Myanmar: Dharmendra Pradhan

is planning to set up a liquefied (LNG) import terminal in as it looks to expand diplomacy in its neighbourhood, said on Friday.

The terminal to import super-cooled will be in addition to the similar facilities planned by Indian firms in and as part of larger plan of connectivity in the South Asian neighbourhood, he said.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Assessing India's Connectivity with Its Neighbourhood', Pradhan said (NRL) in is exploring supply of diesel to and is looking at options to build fuel storage and distribution sector in that country.

" (IOC) is also working with companies in setting up LPG storage facilities and is working on setting up an LNG terminal there," he said.

He, however, did not give details.

" is working with in interconnecting and supplying diesel through pipelines," he said.

Currently, Indian firms supply diesel through rail rake from Siliguri in to Parbatipur in and are in the process of constructing a 130-km long product pipeline for uninterrupted supply.

"Also, Indian companies are working on connecting India's with that of Bangladesh and for power generation at Khulna Power Plant," he said. "This will be an exemplary display of regional cooperation."

Bangladesh is setting up an (MW) power plant in the country's Khulna region, for which it has signed an agreement with the (ADB) for a USD 500 million funding.

Pradhan said Petronet is also looking at building a 7.5 million tonne a year LNG import terminal in Bangladesh to feed that country's needs using imported gas.

"In view of providing to the north-eastern part of India, there are plans to import LPG in Bangladesh and transport through road/pipeline to the region while catering to the demand of Bangladesh," he said.

In Sri Lanka, is jointly developing Trincomalee and is also working on setting up an LNG terminal and a 500 MW LNG-fired power plant near Colombo.

Also, there is a proposal to develop (CGD) and CNG market and infrastructure in Sri Lanka, he said.

IOC Lanka, which is a subsidiary of IOC, has 43.5 per cent of the total fuel market share.

"India is working with on a proposal to set up a solar power plant at Sampur, which would be of 50 MW to begin with," he said.

To Nepal, India presently supplies all of its petroleum product requirements through trucks. A pipeline for supply of is under construction, which will ensure uninterrupted supply.

"There are also discussions with on an LPG and pipeline," he said adding has expressed interest in implementing (LPG) connection scheme for poor women on lines of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY) to expand the coverage of LPG.

"The Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for envisages a from Numaligarh towards Sittwe (in Myanmar) in different phases. The will open future possibilities of and grid connectivity," he said.

India supplies all of petroleum product needs of Bhutan, which too is planning to extend LPG coverage to 100 per cent of the population by sourcing supplies from the refineries in Assam, he said.

To Mauritius, India supplies all its "Our (neighbouring) countries are considering the construction of a bunkering facility along with a jetty," he said adding Indian firms are working with Vietnam, the UAE and for presence in upstream sector to produce

"Regional integration through connectivity across all modes - physical, utilities-based and digital - among our countries in the immediate neighbourhood is one of the top priorities of our government. It is imperative that we, together as a group, address the weak links and overcome challenges," he said.

The BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) region is abundant in such as hydropower, hydrocarbons, and renewables. "Since the region enjoys high insolation, it is appropriate that we consider the development of a common Solar Grid here," he said.

Also, Bangladesh and Myanmar have which can be explored as alternate sources of Similarly, and Bhutan have immense potential of hydropower, which is untapped due to the absence of a market that can create demand of this magnitude.

On the other hand, India and are net importers of energy like many other developing countries, he said.

"The in Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, SriLanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan offer a potential for regional resource cooperation, which could go beyond export-import trade relations and link the region in a Community and thus contribute to the process of regional integration.

"The key to developing such a community lies in identifying complementary conditions and the combination of interrelated production characteristics among and demand sectors of these countries," he said.

Pradhan called for reform and restructuring of the in each of these nations in such a way that the bloc becomes more competitive and efficient.

The national -- gas and networks -- in the South Asian countries are largely isolated from each other. Currently only India, Bhutan and Nepal In addition, India supplies some amount of power to Bangladesh.

Demand for in and particularly in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal is growing rapidly which call for cooperation and trade that should eventually create one of the world's largest integrated energy market, he added.