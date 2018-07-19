India might lose US trade dispute in WTO on export subsidy: Commerce secy

on Thursday said there was a "real" possibility that could lose the trade dispute that the had filed in the on

This, she said, was because income levels in had crossed the threshold for to be subsidised.

"There is a real possibility that will lose the trade dispute with the at over subsidising exports," she said at an ICC interaction here.

However, India has been responding "very strongly" to the allegations, Teaotia said.

She said while direct subsidy to cannot be given, the government can legitimately support regulatory compliances required in other countries.

"Benefits to services will remain untouched, and refunds to exporters will continue as well," she said.

Support for input subsidy is also legitimate, the said. "However, incentive only for exports is not eligible. There must be a cost incurred and then compensation."



The government has already set up an expert group to look at WTO-compliant support to exports, and a draft set of schemes will be announced for discussion, she said.

Teaotia said that the existing export subsidy schemes were continuing, as the dispute was yet to be resolved.

The US in March this year dragged India to the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism over export subsidies, saying that these incentives were harming American companies.

Washington challenged India's export subsidy programmes such as from India Scheme in the WTO, asserting that these initiatives harm its companies by creating an uneven playing field.

The US said that thousands of Indian companies are receiving benefits totalling over USD 7 billion annually under various export promotion programmes.