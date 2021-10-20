India needs to become a global power to defend itself, says Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari stresses on ways to reduce use of cement, steel in road construction
Road ministry to seek Cabinet nod for townships alongside highways: Gadkari
Road construction faster than ever, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
My target is to achieve 100 km per day of highway construction: Gadkari
3,385 km of national highways constructed so far in current fiscal: MoRTH
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said India needs to become a global power, not to attack anyone but to defend itself.
Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, he said India is not an expansionist power and does not intend to attack its smaller neighbours.
"We need to make India a global power...We need to become powerful but not to attack anyone," the road transport and highways minister said.
Gadkari noted that India is becoming self-reliant in the defence sector.
"We are a rich nation with a poor population. We need to work to make India a rich nation with a rich population," he emphasised.
Gadkari further said freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose shook the British empire and his life and works still inspire people.
He added that there is a need to educate India's new generation about the country's glorious past.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU