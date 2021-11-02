India poised to grow electronics manufacturing to $300 bn in 3-4 yrs

India has an "unprecedented opportunity" to grow manufacturing to USD 300 billion in the next 3-4 years, building on scale, competitiveness, large market and enabling policies, Minister of State for and IT said on Tuesday.

The world is seeking more trusted sources for post-COVID-19 and India has all the key elements in place to grab the opportunity, he said.

The minister also released a vision document on increasing India's electronics exports and share in Global Value Chain.

