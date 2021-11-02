India poised to grow electronics manufacturing to $300 bn in 3-4 yrs

-
India has an "unprecedented opportunity" to grow electronics manufacturing to USD 300 billion in the next 3-4 years, building on scale, competitiveness, large market and enabling policies, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.
The world is seeking more trusted sources for electronics post-COVID-19 and India has all the key elements in place to grab the opportunity, he said.
The minister also released a vision document on increasing India's electronics exports and share in Global Value Chain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
