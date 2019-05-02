India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran: Govt spokesperson

-
ALSO READ
US exempts 3 Iranian nuclear sites from sanctions, to keep an eye on them
Skirting US sanctions, France, Germany, Britain open Iran trade channel
Pompeo defends US sanctions on Iran, says penalties will not hurt people
Iran will continue exporting crude oil despite US pressure, says Rouhani
'Toughest-ever' punitive measures will hit Iran in big way: Trump
-
India is ready to deal with the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran and will get extra supplies from other oil producing countries to compensate for loss of Iranian oil, foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told a news conference on Thursday.
India was Iran's top oil client after China. However, New Delhi has stopped purchases of Iranian oil from May after the United States ended six months of waiver that had allowed OPEC member Iran's eight top customers including India to import limited volumes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU