JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Are investors in gold again oblivious to the risks that lie ahead?
Business Standard

India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran: Govt spokesperson

India was Iran's top oil client after China

Reuters 

Interim Budget 2019: FM has cheap crude oil to thank for his fiscal record
Representative Image

India is ready to deal with the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran and will get extra supplies from other oil producing countries to compensate for loss of Iranian oil, foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told a news conference on Thursday.

India was Iran's top oil client after China. However, New Delhi has stopped purchases of Iranian oil from May after the United States ended six months of waiver that had allowed OPEC member Iran's eight top customers including India to import limited volumes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU