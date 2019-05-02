India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran: Govt spokesperson

is ready to deal with the impact of U.S. and will get extra supplies from other producing countries to compensate for loss of Iranian oil, told a conference on Thursday.

was Iran's top client after However, has stopped purchases of Iranian from May after the ended six months of waiver that had allowed OPEC member Iran's eight top customers including to import limited volumes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)