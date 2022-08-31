India's April-July fiscal deficit at Rs 3.41 trn, 20.5% of FY23 target

-
India's fiscal deficit for the fourth months through July touched Rs 3.41 trillion or 20.5% of annual estimates, government data showed on Wednesday.
Net tax receipts stood at Rs 6.66 trillion while total expenditure was Rs 11.27 trillion, the data showed.
