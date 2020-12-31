JUST IN
FDI equity inflow up 21% to $35.3 billion in April-Oct, says DPIIT
Business Standard

India's April-November fiscal deficit tops 135% of full-year target

Net tax receipts were 6.88 trillion rupees, while total expenditure came to 19.06 trillion rupees

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

India's federal fiscal deficit in the eight months to the end of November stood at 10.75 trillion rupees, or 135.1% of the budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday.

Net tax receipts were 6.88 trillion rupees, while total expenditure came to 19.06 trillion rupees, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 31 2020. 15:52 IST

