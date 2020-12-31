India's April-November fiscal deficit tops 135% of full-year target

-
India's federal fiscal deficit in the eight months to the end of November stood at 10.75 trillion rupees, or 135.1% of the budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday.
Net tax receipts were 6.88 trillion rupees, while total expenditure came to 19.06 trillion rupees, the data showed.
