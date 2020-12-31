JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Coronavirus impact: How data proved to be the new oil and saviour in 2020
Business Standard

Interest rates on small savings kept unchanged for fourth quarter of FY21

The rates have not been changed since September 1, 2020; status quo to help Centre raise additional resources, says Icra economist

Topics
Interest Rates | small savings schemes | Small savings interest rates

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Investments in small savings schemes rise to Rs 1.55 trillion in 2017-18
The rates have not been changed since September 1, 2020.

The government has retained the interest rates on small savings for the quarter starting from January 1, 2021. The rates have not been changed since September 1, 2020.
.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra, said the unchanged small savings rates for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 should help the Centre garner additional resources from this avenue. "This will aid in preventing a revision in its dated borrowing programme for the fourth quarter despite the expected sharp widening in the Centre's fiscal deficit for the current financial year," she said.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 31 2020. 15:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.