India's August fuel demand rises 16.3% y-o-y to 17.81 million tonnes

India's fuel demand rose 16.3% in August compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.81 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed on Wednesday.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 11.6% higher from a year earlier at 3 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3% to 2.39 million tonnes, while naphtha sales jumped 23.5% to 1.16 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 51%, while fuel oil use edged up 16.5% in August.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
