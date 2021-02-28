India's coal import declines 12% to 181 mn tonnes in April-January

-
ALSO READ
India's coal import drops 19% to 116.8 mn tonnes during Apr-Oct this fiscal
Coal imports rise 12% to 19 MT in September on improved consumption
Coal import drops 35% in Aug on low demand from power, cement sector
We are open to a coal regulator, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi
Despite soft performance in June quarter, worst behind for Coal India
-
India's coal import registered a drop of 11.59 per cent to 180.84 million tonnes (MT) in the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal.
The company had imported 204.55 MT of coal in April-January period of the previous fiscal year, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services.
mjunction -- a joint venture of Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.
However, India's coal imports in January increased to 20.05 MT as against 18.67 MT in year-ago period, it said.
Commenting on the coal import trend, mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said, "There was a drop in January volumes as compared to the previous month (December). This was mainly due to the firmness in seaborne prices. While there is steady demand in the market, the import trend will largely depend on the movements in international prices, freight rates and also domestic supply."
Coal import was, however, 7.4 percent higher in January 2021 as compared to 18.67 MT in the year-ago period.
Of the total imports in January 2021, non-coking coal was at 12.77 MT, while coking coal import was 5.62 MT.
During April-January 2020-21, non-coking coal import was at 119.84 MT as compared to 140.65 MT in the same period a year ago.
Coking coal import was recorded at 39.16 MT, lower than 41.15 MT imported during the same period a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU