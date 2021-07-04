India's coal production drops marginally by 2% to 716 mn tonnes in FY'21

-
ALSO READ
To enhance coal output govt identifies 15 new projects: Joshi
World still falls short of ensuring equitable access to energy: Report
No move to seek Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's resignation: Pralhad Joshi
Students abducted after gunmen attack school in Nigeria: Local police
Renewable energy sector in India gets $70 bn investment in 7 years
-
India's total coal production registered a marginal decline of 2.02 per cent to 716.084 million tonnes during the last fiscal year.
The country had produced 730.874 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY'20, according provisional statistics of 2020-21 of the coal ministry.
Of the total production of 716.084 MT, 671.297 MT was non-coking coal and the remaining 44.787 MT was coking coal, it said.
Of the total output of the nation, a chunk of 685.951 MT was produced by the public sector, and the remaining production of 30.133 MT was from the private sector.
In FY 2020-21, Chhattisgarh registered highest coal production of 158.409 MT, followed by Odisha 154.150 MT, Madhya Pradesh 132.531 MT, and Jharkhand 119.296 MT.
Like previous years, in FY'21, Jharkhand was the top producer of coking coal with an output of 44.387 MT, which was 99.11 per cent of total coking coal production of 44.787 MT.
Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said even though the effect of the pandemic has been everywhere, coal sector has shown its resilience reflecting the criticality of its contribution to the steady development of India's economy.
Coal secretary Anil Kumar Jain said that coal forms the backbone of India's energy system as it contributes to nearly 58 per cent of the country's commercial primary energy supply and coal-based power forms more than 70 per cent of power generated in the country.
Coal India Ltd alone accounts for 83.26 per cent of coal production in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU