India's crude steel output grows 7.6% to 10 MT in January: Worldsteel

-
ALSO READ
India's crude steel output rises 0.9% to 9 MT in October: Worldsteel
India's crude steel output dips 3% to 8.5 MT in Sept: World Steel Assoc
Top four steel players' production rises 6 pc to about 15 MT in Oct-Dec
Tata Steel's India output grows 3% in Oct-Dec, sales decline 4%
JSW Steel output grows 5% in August to 1.31 million tonnes
-
India registered a growth of 7.6 per cent in crude steel production at 10 million tonne (MT) in January 2021, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel).
The country had produced 9.3 MT crude steel during the same month last year.
"The production for the 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 162.9 MT in January 2021, registering a 4.8 per cent increase compared to January 2020," the global industry body said in its latest report.
China remained the global leader in production of steel in January, registering 6.8 per cent year-on-year growth in output at 90.2 MT during the month.
According to worldsteel data, China had produced 84.3 MT steel in the same month last year.
Last month, Japan's output slipped 3.9 per cent to 7.9 MT year-on-year.
The US produced 6.9 MT steel in the month under review. Its output was at 7.7 MT in January 2020.
Russia's output last month was at 6.7 MT compared to 6 MT in January 2020.
South Korea's steel production in the month was at 6 MT, as compared to 5.8 MT in the year-ago period.
Turkey produced 3.4 MT of crude steel last month. It had produced 3 MT in January 2020.
According to the report, while Germany produced 3.3 MT steel in January 2021, Brazil and Iran produced 3 MT and 2.6 MT, respectively.
With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.
Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global steel production.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU