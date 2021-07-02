India's exports during Q1 rise to $95 bn, highest ever in a quarter: Goyal

-
Exports during June quarter this year jumped to $95 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors, including engineering, rice, oil meals and marine products, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
The merchandise exports were $82 billion during April-June 2018-19 and $90 billion during the last quarter of 2020-21, he told reporters here.
In June quarter 2020-21, exports were $51 billion. Last month, exports grew by 47 per cent to USD 32 billion.
"Exports during April-June period are the highest ever merchandise exports in a quarter in the history of India," Goyal said. He also said the ministry will work with all the stakeholders concerned to achieve the target of $400 billion exports in this fiscal year.
Despite Covid, the country saw highest ever FDI inflow of $81.72 billion in 2020-21. FDI inflow of $6.24 billion in April 2021 is 38% higher than April 2020, said Goyal
Number of startups recognised by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) have gone up to 50,000 (spread across 623 districts), he added.
